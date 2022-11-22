Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

