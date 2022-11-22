Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,312 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.