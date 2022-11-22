Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,173 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.13% of Masco worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Masco by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masco by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,829,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

Masco Price Performance

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

