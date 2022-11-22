Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 303,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 655,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,853,000 after purchasing an additional 273,092 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 425,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

