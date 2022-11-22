Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,919,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 338,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $15,189,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

KNX opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.