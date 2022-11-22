Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 42,443 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $381.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

