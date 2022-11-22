Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Sell”

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

