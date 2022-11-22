Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to “Sell”

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

