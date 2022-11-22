Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.12 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 102,332 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HP were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in HP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

HPQ stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.