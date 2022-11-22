UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $196.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

