King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,804 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 167.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

