Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Cabot Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Cabot Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cabot by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
