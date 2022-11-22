Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cabot by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,477,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

