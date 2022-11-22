IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX stock opened at $412.89 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

