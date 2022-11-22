Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

