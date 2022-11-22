FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 80.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $817,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 88.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

