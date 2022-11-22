Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 156,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EEM opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

