Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,890 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $846.39 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $852.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

