CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $373,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

