AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MCK opened at $368.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.27. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

