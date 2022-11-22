Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.96. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $305.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

