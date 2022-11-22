AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 1,523.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,129 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

