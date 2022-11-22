CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 264.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

