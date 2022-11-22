Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

