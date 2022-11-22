AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 1,067.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gray Television worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

