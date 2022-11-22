AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 63.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 170,975 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of News by 9.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in News by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 157,852 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in News by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

