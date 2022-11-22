The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,674 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

