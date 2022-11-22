iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

