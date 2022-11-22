AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 163,276 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLMN stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

