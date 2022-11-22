International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after buying an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IP opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

