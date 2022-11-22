AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,303 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

