AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,810 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $29,924,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $10,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

