AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

