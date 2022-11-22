JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target to GBX 240

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.96) target price on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.7 %

International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.05. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.28).

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

