Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

