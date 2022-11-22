Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.46.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
