Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 4.6 %

VMUK opened at GBX 159.70 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.26. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 355.67.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VMUK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.48).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.