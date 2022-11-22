Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Target Price to $54.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of ENTA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $961.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

