SVB Leerink Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $74.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

