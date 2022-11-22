US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Plans Dividend of $0.02

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USF opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26. US Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

