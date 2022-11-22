SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,050 ($24.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,825 ($21.58). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.69) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,729 ($20.44) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,587.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,698.08. The firm has a market cap of £18.72 billion and a PE ratio of 717.91. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.