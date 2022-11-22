BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BANFP)

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BANFP stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.