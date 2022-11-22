Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NATI opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.