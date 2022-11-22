Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s previous close.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

NATI opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.06.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

