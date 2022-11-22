Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

