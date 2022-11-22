AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. AMMO has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.
