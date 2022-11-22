Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.9 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $335.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 68,268 shares of company stock worth $4,476,456. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

