Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.31.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

