Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Raises Dividend to GBX 38.80 Per Share

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.46) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diploma Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,762 ($32.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,705.08. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,486.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,491.44.

Get Diploma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.42) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Insider Activity at Diploma

Diploma Company Profile

In related news, insider David S. Lowden bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.