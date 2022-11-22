Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

