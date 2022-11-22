Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.
Airbnb Stock Down 2.1 %
ABNB stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
