Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

