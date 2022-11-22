Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,439,680. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

