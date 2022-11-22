Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.
Cognex Price Performance
Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Trading of Cognex
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognex (CGNX)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.