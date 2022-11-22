Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

